Revelers scream for beads during the Krewe of Endymion Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans super krewe Endymion has announced its parade route for 2023, including a special announcement that it will return to its traditional path through Mid-City.

In a statement released on Monday (Nov. 14), krewe organizers announced the parade will start at Orleans Avenue and roll to Carrollton Avenue, then turn left to Canal Street and move forward to Tchoupitoulas and Julia streets. Due to the size of many of the floats, officials say the parade will not roll on St. Charles Avenue and pass Gallier Hall.

PARADE ROUTE: Krewe of Endymion 2023

Photo courtesy: Krewe of Endymion

Endymion Saturday is scheduled for Saturday, February 18 with the parade rolling at 4 p.m. and Endymion Extravaganza at Morial Convention Center to follow, headlined by Darius Rucker and Foreigner.