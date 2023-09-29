LOUISIANA (KLFY)– Friday night was News 10’s Sylvia Masters’ time to shine, as she competed in the 72nd Annual Miss USA pageant, representing Louisiana.
The 28-year-old Houma native confidently graced the stage along with 50 other women to compete for the title.
Sylvia first competed in preliminaries Thursday, showcasing a Louisiana-inspired costume, before taking the big stage Friday in Reno, Nevada.
It’s been a long-time dream for the Passe Partout anchor, who competed in Miss Louisiana five years in a row before winning the title.
She finally made her dream a reality Friday night, competing in Miss USA.
If you’re wondering who won the pageant, the newly crowned Miss USA is Miss Utah, Noelia Voigt.