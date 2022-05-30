PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Early Monday morning Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash in Ascension Parish.

According to LSP, the crash killed 32-year-old Michael Charles Wisecarver of Kenner.

Reports show Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 431 near Valentine Road around 1:30 am.

Troopers believe the crash occurred as Wisecarver was driving a 2020 Ford F-150 southbound on LA 431, approaching a right-hand curve. For reasons unknown, Wisecarver failed to negotiate the curve and drove

off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch embankment and overturned according to reports.

LSP reported that Wisecarver was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample will be conducted for scientific analysis.