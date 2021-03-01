Kenner man arrested for hit and run that left an 8-year-old in critical condition

KENNER, La. — Shortly before 7 p.m. on February 28, Kenner Police responded to a hit and run accident in the 600 block of Vintage Drive, involving an eight-year-old child.

A Good Samaritan followed the suspect vehicle, which led to a quick arrest by the Kenner Police Department. Officers arrested 43-year-old Juan Orellana, of Kenner, and charged him with hit and run serious bodily injury.

Through investigation, officers learned that the child was on a battery-operated bicycle leaving Kenner City Park with a family member.

The child attempted to cross over Vintage Drive from the south side of Vintage to the north side of Vintage, but was struck by a passing vehicle.

Witnesses to the accident advised police that the suspect vehicle stopped after striking the child. The driver exited his vehicle, walked to the back of his vehicle and after realizing someone was on the ground, he re-entered his vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim suffered a skull fracture, was rushed to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

A witness followed the suspect, obtained a picture of his vehicle and followed him to the South Lake Village subdivision in Kenner.

Officers later located the vehicle parked in front of a residence in the South Lake subdivision.

Officers say based on witness’s description of the suspect and evidence found on the vehicle in front of the residence, the owner of the vehicle, Orellana, was arrested.

Kenner PD says the attached booking photo is from a 2013 arrest.