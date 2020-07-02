Kenner issues emergency mandatory mask order starting Thursday

Mayor Ben Zahn said that the number of coronavirus disease cases in Kenner is “by far the worst” for municipalities in Jefferson Parish.

The mandatory mask order goes in effect at noon Thursday. Zahn said that the number of coronavirus disease cases in Kenner is “by far the worst” for municipalities in Jefferson Parish.

“In fact, Kenner is only 200 cases behind all of unincorporated Metairie, which has double the population of our city. Requiring masks is the right thing to do,” Zahn said.

The order provides exemptions for the following individuals:

Children under the age of 2

Anyone with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability

People who are hearing impaired or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired

Anyone who faces work-related risk by wearing a mask on the job

Anyone obtaining a service involving the face or nose that would require temporary removal of the mask.

Masks must be worn when entering a gym or restaurant but will not be required when working out or eating “as long as social distancing requirements are met.”

Residents can report violations of the mandatory mask order by calling the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-800-256-5452.

“Wearing a mask not only protects your health but also protects those you come in contact with,” Zahn said.

The Kenner mandatory mask order comes just one day after a mandatory mask order went in effect in Jefferson Parish. The parish has asked anyone who sees violations of the mask mandate to let them know. So far, at least 876 complaints have been made since Friday. Businesses get a warning if they are not in compliance and then fines could follow.