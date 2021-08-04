Kennedy: U.S. Senate again blocks disaster aid to Southwest Louisiana

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — For the second time in a month, the U.S. Senate has blocked Sen. John Kennedy’s attempts to pass a $1.1 billion disaster relief bill for Louisiana residents recovering from hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

“Today, I offered the Senate an opportunity to help our people without adding a dime to the debt or taking a cent from taxpayers, and I’m incredibly disappointed they chose not to do that,” said Kennedy in a press release this afternoon. “It’s clear once again that President Biden must send a request for this disaster aid to Congress in order for Washington to grant disaster aid for Louisiana.”

Back in mid-July, Kennedy tried to fast-track the bill. It was introduced for unanimous consent, but it was rejected by Senator Rand Paul (R), of Kentucky. Kennedy says the only way this bill gets passed is with support from President Biden, but so far there’s been no luck with the White House.

Today, Kennedy attempted to add the bill as an amendment to the Senate’s infrastructure bill, and the Senate blocked the amendment. Text of amendment is available here.

Below is a timeline Kennedy provided on the history of his attempts to get supplemental disaster aid: