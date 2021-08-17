Kennedy releases statement in response to collapse in Afghanistan

(KLFY) Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Tuesday following the president’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“I am so sorry that all of our American soldiers who fought so valiantly in Afghanistan.

had to witness what we all saw, and what we saw was stunning incompetence.

President Biden chose to withdraw from Afghanistan, but there’s no reason it had to be

so chaotic. We all saw it: The panic, the fear, the chaos, the abandonment of equipment,

the scrambling to destroy unclassified documents and classified documents, thousands

of Americans and our allies trapped behind Taliban lines, no plan for the refugees.

It was horrible, and this didn’t have to happen. The military and the intelligence

community told President Biden that if he withdrew without a plan and too quickly, this

was going to happen, but he did it anyway.

It was the biggest terrorist victory since 9/11, and Jihadists who want to hurt this

country and its people all over the world are reinvigorated today. Our enemies—China

and Russia—are laughing. And our veterans are crying, and I cry with them.“