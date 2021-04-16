Kennedy announces $1.3 million for Plaquemines Parish conservation efforts

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,258,917 in funding from the Treasury Department’s Office of Gulf Coast Restoration, according to a press release from his office.

The funds will go to Plaquemines Parish to plan, engineer and design activities for the Bay Adams Headland Restoration and Marsh Creation project.

“Louisianians understand the importance of protecting our coastline, and this is especially true in Plaquemines Parish,” said Kennedy. “We fight nonstop to preserve our beautiful state and protect its residents, and these funds will help restore the marshes and wetlands of southeast Louisiana.”

According to Treasury, the restoration project will restore coastline by creating roughly 35,000 feet of elevated barrier headland ridges. The project will also nourish about 2,000 acres of wetlands around Bay Adams and establish about 500 acres of new marshland.