CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana DOTD and local officials held a keel laying ceremony Thursday to show the beginning of construction for two new ferry boats.

The ceremony revealed progress in the building of the ferries that are expected to operate on the lower portion of the Calcasieu River in Cameron Parish.

When the boats are functional, they will eliminate a 100-mile drive from one side of the river to the other.

“It’s critical that we have a reliable, predictable ferry service there so the business interests can plan their trucking operations, and commercial fishermen can plan around that,” Eric Kalivoda, DOTD secretary, said. “For the convenience of the tourists and the recreational fishermen down there, they need this service.”

