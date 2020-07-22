K-9 dies from heat exhaustion in line of duty; memorial service with full honors, 21-gun salute to be held

COVID-19 daily updates

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 7-year-old Belgian Malinois who worked for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for 4 years died over the weekend, a day after completing a short track in search of a domestic violence suspect who fled the scene of a crime.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, K9 King suffered from complications due to heat exhaustion and died Sunday, July 12.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 28 at 8 a.m. with full honors, including a 21-gun salute and TAPS. 

“Our K9s are like members of our family,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

“We are still heartbroken over the death of K9 King.  When a member of our family dies, we all hurt.  I ask that you keep our deputies in your prayers at this time.”

The public is asked to find a location along the procession route to stand if they wish to pay their respects to K9 King. 

The procession will leave the Johnson Funeral Home at 7:30 a.m. and travel north down Lake Street to I-210 eastbound and exit onto Broad Street; it will then proceed east on Broad Street until it reaches the CPSO K9 Facility, located at 5400 E. Broad Street behind the Calcasieu Correctional Center.  

