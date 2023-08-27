UPDATE, 8/27/23, 5:30 p.m.: BUNKIE, La. (KLFY)– Two of the escapees were found, according to ASPO.

They are both back in custody at the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice facility. ASPO is still looking for the other escapees.

ORIGINAL STORY, 8/27/23, 5:08 p.m.: BUNKIE, La. (KLFY)– A few juvenile males escaped from the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice facility in Bunkie Sunday, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The APSO and Louisiana Department of Correction have tracking K9s searching for the escapees.

Louisiana State Police and other local police agencies are also assisting with locating the juveniles.

This is an ongoing search, and more information will be shared when it becomes available.