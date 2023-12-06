NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans native Juvenile will ring in the new year with a performance at the Saenger Theatre.

The show will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Juvenile’s best-selling album, 400 Degreez.

The performance will be held at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. They can be purchased online or at the Saenger box office.

