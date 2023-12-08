LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– A juvenile has been arrested on burglary, home invasion and rape charges following a sexual assault, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

On Dec. 3, authorities responded to the 1300 block of 14th Street in Lake Charles and, after analyzing the scene, they found a victim who they learned had been sexually assaulted by a 17-year-old male suspect.

Authorities said the suspect stole from the victim’s vehicle, which was parked outside of the home. After, he made forceful entry into the home and sexually assaulted the victim then ran away from the residence.

Police got a juvenile custodial affidavit for the suspect Thursday after receiving a positive identification, surveillance footage and additional evidence. On Friday, around 7:35 a.m., LCPD SWAT officers arrested the juvenile suspect during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Dautel Street.

He is being charged with one count of simple burglary of a vehicle, one count of home invasion and one count of second-degree rape. The juvenile suspect is currently held in the Juvenile Detention Center, according to authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with more information is urged to contact lead Detective Sgt. Dustin Fontenot by calling (337) 491-1311.

