Juvenile arrested for attempted second-degree murder in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)- An underage suspect is in custody after an early morning shooting in Morgan City on Wednesday.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Ditch Avenue where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

During the investigation, detectives with the Morgan City Police Department were able to obtain an arrest warrant for a juvenile who now faces an attempted second-degree murder charge.

The suspect, whose age has not been released, was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. later that day. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 384-2310. Tipsters also can leave tips on our web page at www.morgancitypolice.org, or they can send a tip via Facebook Messenger.