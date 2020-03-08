Jury finds Bossier businessman guilty of child pornography charges; acquitted on others

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) A jury found a Bossier City businessman guilty of two child pornography charges — and acquitted him on five others.

A jury found Daniel Hedrick guilty of possessing child pornography and attempted possession of child pornography.

His sentencing will be held on August 28. He faces a total of 30 years in prison — 20 years for the possession charge and 10 for the attempt to possess child pornography.

The judge will have an option to run both those sentences back to back.

Hedrick will return to the Bossier Parish Maximum Correctional Facility without bond.

The jury acquitted Hedrick on the following charges:

First-degree rape

Three counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13

Indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13

He was accused of raping his former stepdaughter and molesting two other girls.