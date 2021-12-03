Jury deliberating after closing arguments in Livingston Parish sex abuse case

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been an emotional week in the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

On Tuesday, jury selection began for the third suspect in the Livingston Parish sex abuse case.

Day two of the trial against Melanie Curtin saw the jury watch a pornographic video that allegedly showed Curtin’s involvement in raping an unconscious victim.

On Thursday, there was more emotional testimony the alleged rape victim gave testimony in court.

The fourth day of the trial has seen closing arguments and everyone is now waiting for the decision by the jury.

During the Attorney General’s closing statement, Landry said “Melanie Curtain is not the victim.“

After closing statements, the jury was taken back to deliberate their decision.

Melanie Curtin broke down in tears and her family members had to hold her up to walk her out of the courtroom.

Jurors are asking the judge to re-read the definitions between aggravated rape and simple rape.

We will let you know as soon as a verdict is given in this case.