MONROE, La. (KLFY) – A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on Feb. 28 convicting a Louisiana man of drug trafficking.

Paul Anthony Lewis, 50, of West Monroe, was convicted of numerous drug trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Metro Narcotics Unit of Ouachita Parish began an investigation into the suspected drug trafficking activities of Lewis. While conducting surveillance of Lewis’ stash house, agents observed large packages delivered by the U.S. Postal Service to the address.

A search of the house revealed large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, and promethazine in the house. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that Lewis used his phone to negotiate drug trafficking transactions with unindicted co-conspirators in Texas and Louisiana.

Lewis faces 10 years to life in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“This defendant was a trafficker of almost any type of illicit substance he could get his hands on, with ‘was’ being the operative word here,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “This jury verdict ensures that the citizens of Ouachita Parish will not have to worry about Mr. Lewis’ drug dealing for many years. Lastly, it is a priority in this district that there will be zero tolerance here for the trafficking of fentanyl.”