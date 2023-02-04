BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Following a three-day trial, a Louisiana man has been convicted for attempting to smuggle drugs into prison.

Xavier Johnson, 38, of Baton Rouge, was unanimously convicted by a federal grand jury of conspiracy to knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Johnson conspired with inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, and others, to obtain heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine from sources of supply in California and to possess and distribute the drugs to inmates in Angola and other individuals around Louisiana.

Johnson was involved in supervising at least three couriers of controlled substances, personally distributing controlled substances, and attempting to smuggle controlled substances to inmates at Angola, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a minimum of three years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Louisiana Department of Corrections, the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and the St. Francisville Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Paul L. Pugliese and April Leon Johnson.