LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A Junior Deputy Academy is being hosted by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Children ages 11-14 are welcome to join the Calcasieu police in a Junior Deputy Academy program. Registration will take place on Tuesday, August 16 from 6-7 pm at Iowa Middle School, located at 401 W. Miller Avenue in Iowa. A parent must be present.

Pre-registration is required. To register, visit here.

Meet and greet will be held Tuesday, August 16th 6-7 pm

August 20th 9-11 am- Dispatch

August 27th 9-11 am- Patrol/K9

September 3rd 9-11 am- Detectives

September 10th 9-11 am- FIU

September 17th 9-11 am- ACT Team/Marines