LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A Junior Deputy Academy is being hosted by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Children ages 11-14 are welcome to join the Calcasieu police in a Junior Deputy Academy program. Registration will take place on Tuesday, August 16 from 6-7 pm at Iowa Middle School, located at 401 W. Miller Avenue in Iowa. A parent must be present.
Pre-registration is required. To register, visit here.
Meet and greet will be held Tuesday, August 16th 6-7 pm
August 20th 9-11 am- Dispatch
August 27th 9-11 am- Patrol/K9
September 3rd 9-11 am- Detectives
September 10th 9-11 am- FIU
September 17th 9-11 am- ACT Team/Marines