BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A federal judge will decide later this month if juvenile inmates from the Bridge City Youth Center will be transferred to Angola Prison.

The hearing on the potential transfer stretched into the third day after a lawsuit was filed to stop the transfer.

Advocates for the young inmates had asked the judge for a preliminary injunction against the state and gave testimony all day yesterday. On Thursday, witnesses took to the stand to argue why the transfer would be a good idea.

Several witnesses took to the stand, including Deputy Secretary of OJJ Bill Sumners. He said he had visited several other facilities and deemed the Angola location the best for juveniles. Other details of their plans were revealed during testimony that was not known to the public as of yet including adjustments to their rec area.

The plaintiff’s attorneys said the lawsuit could have been avoided if OJJ was more transparent with its plans ahead of time. Attorney Ron Haley’s team said they are willing to compromise and communicate with the defense to ensure that juveniles are protected

The judge is expected to make a decision by Sept. 23.