Judge temporarily blocks Shreveport mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the mask mandate issued by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Judge Craig Marcotte signed the order this morning after a lawsuit was filed Friday morning.

The lawsuit was filed by five Shreveport businesses, Strawn’s Eat Shop Too, Monjuni’s of Portico, Air U Shreveport, The Brain Train, and Bearing Service & Supply.

The lawsuit claims Perkins doesn’t have the authority to issue an executive order requiring masks.

Judge Marcotte has order Perkins not to enforce the order, conduct any searches or take action against businesses that maybe in violation of the order.

Mayor Perkins has until 5 p.m. on July 16 to respond and the plaintiffs have until 5p on July 17 to reply.

Judge Marcotte has also set a court hearing for 9:30 a.m. on July 20 to determine if the temporary restraining order will be converted to a preliminary injunction.

Click here for the lawsuit and the temporary restraining order.