Judge sets stricter house arrest rules for Louisiana rapper

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A Louisiana judge has added two hours to a local rapper’s house arrest curfew after he was reported jet skiing and enjoying the beach near his Miami home.

State District Judge Tarvald Smith declined to revoke or increase rapper Lit Yoshi’s $1.82 million bond, although prosecutors said Yoshi was treating house arrest as a “paid vacation.” Yoshi’s real name is Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards. Judge Smith agreed that Yoshi violated his bond terms. Edwards’ curfew was increased and he was further confined to his home.

Edwards was released from jail in August after pleading not guilty to seven counts of attempted first-degree murder stemming from shooting this year and in April 2019.