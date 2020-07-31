Judge denies motion for Acadiana bar owners to reopen immediately; sets Aug. 17 hearing

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- A Louisiana federal judge Friday denied a motion to allow a group of Acadiana bar owners to reopen until a hearing can be held to determine whether an injunction will be issued blocking Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 closures of their pubs.
Lafayette U.S. Western District Judge Robert Summerhays instead set a preliminary injunction hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 to determine whether to issue an injunction that would allow the owners to reopen until a trial can be held on the lawsuit the bar owners filed to overturn Edwards’ proclamation.
Attorneys for the bar owners and Edwards confirmed the judge’s decision.