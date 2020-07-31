Judge denies motion for Acadiana bar owners to reopen immediately; sets Aug. 17 hearing

A sign hangs outside Bruno’s Tavern in New Orleans on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Bruno’s is one of many bars around the city that shut down under new restrictions the state announced over the weekend to fight the spread of coronavirus. Bars in New Orleans had been allowed to open, with limited capacity, a month earlier when the number of hospitalizations from the virus in Louisiana was in decline. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- A Louisiana federal judge Friday denied a motion to allow a group of Acadiana bar owners to reopen until a hearing can be held to determine whether an injunction will be issued blocking Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 closures of their pubs.

Lafayette U.S. Western District Judge Robert Summerhays instead set a preliminary injunction hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 to determine whether to issue an injunction that would allow the owners to reopen until a trial can be held on the lawsuit the bar owners filed to overturn Edwards’ proclamation.

Attorneys for the bar owners and Edwards confirmed the judge’s decision.

