Judge denies challenge to thwart Governor Edwards emergency COVID-19 orders

After talking about the importance of wearing masks, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards puts his mask back on at the end of the press conference updating the status of the state in regard to COVID-19, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The state will continue to be in Phase 2 until Aug. 28. D (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

The state GOP sought to have Edwards’ emergency order suspended for seven days.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV)— Governor John Bel Edwards’ emergency orders around the COVID virus can stand after a District Judge denied a request for an order from the state attorney general that would have revoked them.

The decision by Judge William Morvant means that a petition by GOP lawmakers to end Edwards’ orders will not succeed.

Edwards’ orders have placed limits on bars, restaurants and attendance at live events. He also has a mask mandate in place.

Republicans argue that Edwards’ constantly-extended orders have gone past their necessary stage and a majority of them in the state legislature voted to have them set aside.

Attorney General Jeff Landry was expected to argue that a petition signed by a majority of lawmakers required emergency orders be set aside, while Edwards argues that the state’s Constitution gives him broad powers in emergency situations.

“We’re doing everything we can to follow the data, the science, to be transparent,” said Edwards.

Landry issued a statement defending the state lawmakers’ actions.

“The statute clearly outlines that the governor cannot ignore or reject the checks and balances that underpin our government,” he said.

A District Court judge will hear the case.