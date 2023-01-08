HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — An early-morning shooting on the West Bank left two people dead, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Sunday (Jan. 8).

According to the sheriff, the shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey. Initial reports indicated two male victims were shot outside a bar in the area.

When deputies arrived, the JPSO says they found an unresponsive man on the ground of the parking lot, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Detectives also found another shooting victim in the parking lot — this time, a juvenile boy.

We’re told the man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word yet on his identity.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where details on his condition were unavailable.

There is no word yet on a suspect or possible motive in the shooting. The JPSO continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.