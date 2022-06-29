JEFFERSON, La. (KLFY) — A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is being treated at a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle, tossed into his own, and his foot was rolled over by the vehicle.

According to a Twitter post by Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was investigating a call about shoplifters in a store. The deputy parked his vehicle in a way that would stop the suspects from leaving. When the suspects tried to leave anyway, the deputy held on to their vehicle and was thrown into his own. The suspect then rolled over the deputy’s foot. The deputy fired his weapon at the suspect multiple times.

This investigation is ongoing. The suspects are still at large.