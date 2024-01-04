NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will return to the practice of law when he leaves office on Jan. 8.

Law firm Fishman Haygood, located in New Orleans, announced that Edwards will join its business and litigation teams.

“We are thrilled to have the governor join our team. John Bel has been a proven leader throughout his life, including his recent efforts to grow the renewable energy sector in Louisiana. We are excited that he has chosen to join us in this next phase of his career,” said Fishman Haygood Managing Partner John Werner.

Edwards was an attorney prior to taking on his role as governor. In 2008, he was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives. He was reelected before his governorship in 2015.

“John Bel forged one of the best formulated climate plans in the country, benefitting Louisiana’s economy and coastline. He understands the business and litigation sides of our practice, and we believe his unique perspective will bring value to our team and our clients,” said Fishman Haygood Partner Jim Swanson.

Edwards expressed his excitement for his new role, stating, “It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve as governor of the State of Louisiana. I look forward to rejoining the legal profession and continuing to serve the state by establishing Louisiana as a leader in green energy while maintaining our commercial competitiveness.”

According to the firm, Edwards will return to Tangipahoa Parish with his wife and three children once he leaves office.

