Former LSU QB Joe Burrow and parents, Jim and Robin Burrow at LSU Spring game (Photo courtesy of the Joe Burrow Foundation)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU football star Joe Burrow hosted a fundraising event at LSU’s spring game, raising $1 million for local nonprofits.

Joe Burow and the Joe Burrow Foundation attended the National L Club Spring game on Saturday, April 22.

“It was important for me to give back to Baton Rouge and the people in that community that have been so good to me and my family,” Burrow said. “This is just the beginning of our work there and we are excited the kickoff was such a success.”

The Joe Burrow Foundation provides resources and support to underprivileged and underserved communities in Louisiana and Ohio, according to the foundation’s website. The foundation was launched in 2022 to help families overcome food insecurity.