UPDATE: According to Jennings Police, two missing children ages 13 and 8, have been found and are safe.

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) Jennings police are currently searching for two missing children.

According to police, the children ages 13 and 8 years were last seen walking together on Isabelle Street.

The girl was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt and the boy, a black shirt.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call police at 337-821-5513.