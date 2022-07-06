JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man was arrested after reportedly performing contract work without a license and pawning off stolen items.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Lake Charles resident hired Curth J. Romero, 28, to complete electrical work at her home in May, 2021.

The resident reported that numerous items including jewelry, collectible coins, power tools, firearms and prescription medication disappeared from her home while Romero worked there.

Romero sold some of the stolen property to pawn shops and jewelry stores in Lake Charles and Jennings, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives also found a “large amount” of the stolen items at his residence.

He was arrested at his home and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on charges of theft over $25K and residential contractor fraud and failure to possess required license.

His bond is set at $70K.