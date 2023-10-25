JENNINGS, La (KLFY)– The Jeff Davis Parish School Board approved renovations to the Jennings High School football field. Approved for nearly $4 million, the Jerry Simmons Stadium, home of the Jennings High Football team, will soon undergo construction for a makeover.

Phil Arceneaux with the Jeff Davis Parish School Board says it’s a much-needed facelift. The upcoming construction to the stadium is in phase three in a four-phase renovation. He says the goal is to start construction after Jennings High’s last football game.

“We’re hoping to start at the end of our football season, and we want it to be completed by the last week in April, first week in May, so we can meet our graduation commitments on May 10th,” said Arceneaux.

Arceneaux says phase three will see construction around the field, and work on its water system.

“Everything on the field from the fence surrounding the field, the side, the drainage, and the sprinkler system,” said Arceneaux.

Phase four will see renovations to the field house, restroom and concession stands, as well parking for team busses, and the press box. There’s a possibility the stadium’s new lights will be LED. Arceneaux says he’s been getting possible feedback from the community.

“A lot of people were very happy to see it come in. They can’t wait for the completion of the project. I mean, you know, Jennings is a football town and I mean, that is pretty much a staple on the main entryway in the town. That’s one of the things you see,” Arceneaux explained.

He says the stadium’s renovation could not be possible without the people in Jennings and their support. He says it’s because of the publics support in passing taxes that has allowed them to complete projects like this.

“I mean, none of this would be possible without these the people in the city of Jennings,” Arceneaux explained.