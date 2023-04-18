JENA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Jena High School student reportedly died Tuesday after experiencing cardiac arrest while in class.

Officials say the incident happened inside a Jennings High classroom around 11 a.m.

Despite school staff and emergency personnel performing CPR and other lifesaving measures, officials say, the student was not able to be saved and died after arriving at LaSalle General Hospital.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and the identity of the student has not been released at this time.

Out of respect for the deceased and the family, authorities are asking that everyone use caution before sharing any information about that incident that may be untrue.