Jefferson Parish Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured in car chase

Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash while fleeing from authorities in a stolen car, according to Louisiana deputies.

Early Monday morning, license plate readers captured the plate of a stolen vehicle and alerted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, news outlets reported.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies made contact with the stolen car but it speed off and a chase ensued. Lopinto said the vehicle was going so fast that deputies were “well behind” and saw a “cloud of smoke” at the crash scene. Lopinto said the chase lasted less than a minute.

The vehicle crossed a median and hit a tree, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. Capt. Jason Rivarde said all the occupants were 18-year-old men from New Orleans. The injured passengers were hospitalized. Their conditions weren’t immediately released.

Rivarde said they will be arrested once they are released from the hospital.

The identities of the victims also wasn’t immediately released.

