Jefferson Parish schools postpone field trips; cancel in person parent-teacher conferences

METAIRIE, La. (WWL-TV)— Jefferson Parish schools are cancelling in-person parent-teacher conferences scheduled for March 16 and postponing all school field trips and assemblies for the present time.

The new procedures are being put in place immediately, according to a news release sent out by email Tuesday.

Parent-teacher conferences had been scheduled for March 16 – an otherwise off-day for students. Parents are now urged to communicate with their child’s teacher via email or phone. Teacher emails are available at jpschools.org/schools, according to the school system.

The change to large-scale assemblies such as pep rallies or general student assemblies comes as the U.S. government has shared guidance with schools about considering re-arranging those types of meetings.