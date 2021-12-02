Jefferson Parish construction company employee pleads guilty to tax conspiracy

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Jefferson Parish man pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to defraud the IRS by concealing his income and evading employment tax obligations.

According to court documents, Randall Lackey worked as an employee for SES Construction Consulting Group (SES) and Global Technical Solutions (GTS). From 2011 to April 2018, Lackey allegedly hid his income by having his SES and GTS wages paid to a company he owned, R&O Renovations and Reconstructions (R&O). Lackey also allegedly did not file corporate income tax returns for R&O or personal income tax returns with the IRS from the 2012 through 2017 tax years.

Court documents also state that co-conspirators classified Lackey as a contractor of SES and GTS rather than an employee, resulting in no taxes being withheld from his paycheck. Lackey and other members of the conspiracy also hired workers who lacked proper documentation and were not authorized to work in the United States.

Lackey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, along with a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

Co-conspirators have previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the IRS. Randy Farrell, David Farrell, and Farrell Ruiz are all scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9, 2022. Mathew Reck is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2022.

Randy Farrell is the current owner of SES and GTS, while Reck is the former co-owner. Employees Dawn Farrell Ruiz and David Farrell are the sister and brother of Randy Farrell.

The IRS-Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.