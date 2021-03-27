Jeep pulled from Lake Pontchartrain

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has pulled a Jeep out of Lake Pontchartrain at the Bonnabel Boat Launch.

Investigators were told it may have been there for days. A JPSO spokesperson said the vehicle was empty and they do not believe it was stolen.

A dive team worked for hours to lift the vehicle from the bottom of the lake. Late Friday afternoon, the dive team was able to hook a cable from a tow truck onto the back of the SUV to pull it out.

A small crowd gathered for hours to watch as crews worked to bring the vehicle to shore. One man said, “This isn’t the first time a car has been found here.”

This is a developing story and we will have the latest on air and online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar