Jeep pulled from Lake Pontchartrain

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has pulled a Jeep out of Lake Pontchartrain at the Bonnabel Boat Launch.

Investigators were told it may have been there for days. A JPSO spokesperson said the vehicle was empty and they do not believe it was stolen.

A dive team worked for hours to lift the vehicle from the bottom of the lake. Late Friday afternoon, the dive team was able to hook a cable from a tow truck onto the back of the SUV to pull it out.

A small crowd gathered for hours to watch as crews worked to bring the vehicle to shore. One man said, “This isn’t the first time a car has been found here.”

