Janet Jackson, Bruno Mars to headline five-day Essence Festival in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars will top the bill at this year’s Essence Festival of Culture, taking place July 1-5 in New Orleans.

Essence on Tuesday announced the lineup for its 26th edition, with Mars making his first Essence Festival appearance and Jackson returning for her third festival performance.

Headliners on the main stage at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome also include Ari Lennox, Janelle Monae, Patti LaBelle, Raphael Saadiq and Summer Walker.

Estelle will perform an Afrobeat and reggae set with Afro B, Chronnix, Elephant Man, Kranium, Max Glazer, Maxi Priest, Shenseea and Swizz Beatz.

Performers on the smaller Superlounge stages include Casme, D Smoke, Demi Grace, Doug E. Fresh, Elah Hale, Goldlink, Jac Ross, Jamesdavis, Jidenna, June’s Diary, Kiana Lede, Kitty Cash, Leikeli47, Masego, Mer. Eazi, Oswin Benjamin, Rapsody, Saweetie, SiR, Smino, Stokley, Tamia, Teamarrr, The New Respects, Umi and Tank and the Bangas. 

