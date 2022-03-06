BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Gas prices keep climbing and there does not seem to be any relief in sight.

While Russia is getting hit with more sanctions, gas prices across the country are skyrocketing more than they have in the last decade.

The national average gas price is now four dollars a gallon. Here in Louisiana, prices are $3.89 per gallon with premium gas being as high as $4.69.

Margie Fairman says, “It’s running me 50 dollars, instead of my 30, you know?”

Experts say whatever the outcome, expect prices to go up more than just at the pump.

Things like groceries, lumber and anything else being shipped by semi-trucks is going to get hit as well.