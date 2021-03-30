Is some of this yours? State Treasurer says $700k remains unclaimed in BP oil spill settlement

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Thousands of Louisiana residents who participated in the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Trust class action lawsuit have never claimed their settlement portion, State Treasurer John Schroder announced.

Schroder says the state has now moved more than $700,000 in settlement dollars to the state’s unclaimed property program, making it part of a much bigger pot of money that goes unclaimed every day.

To search for your unclaimed property, click here.

He said the amounts range from as much as $68,607.95 to as little as eight cents.

Additionally, he said, more than 100 people and businesses in Louisiana have claims totaling at least $1,000.

The money, he said, comes from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Trust, which BP established to settle claims stemming from the 2010 oil spill.

To date, 167 citizens have collected $165,000 from the trust through Louisiana’s Unclaimed Property program with more than $700,000 remaining unclaimed.

“This money belongs to people and businesses who were impacted by one of the worst disasters in Louisiana history,” Schroder said.

“We’re holding onto money for restaurants, shrimpers, fishermen, oil industry businesses and seafood markets. If your livelihood depends on the Gulf of Mexico, then you need to search our database. This is your money. We want you to claim it.”