BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Will New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas join his team on the field against the Minnesota Vikings after his arrest?

The Kenner Police Department arrested Thomas in connection to a battery incident on Friday, Nov. 10. Police said a construction worker reported that while he was working on a house in the neighborhood, Thomas yelled at him for parking in front of his house. The worker also told police that Thomas threatened him.

According to police, the worker started recording Thomas and he reportedly threw a brick at the worker. Thomas walked up to the worker and knocked his phone out of his hands, police said.

Thomas was released from police custody and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.

Thomas is listed as active in Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

The day after his arrest, Thomas posted a meme on his social media account: “Could ya’ll stay off my grass, please? Thank you.”