CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Only in Louisiana would you find a pink dolphin that looks like it could be Barbie’s! It seems as if “Pinky” the dolphin is making more appearances recently, just in time for the new flick “Barbie,” which hits the big screen this Friday.

In the Calcasieu River ship channel in Louisiana, there lives a pink dolphin known as “Pinky.” Over the years, she’s become famous for her beautiful pink skin color.

“Pinky The Dolphin” had been seen mating frequently. Does this mean she could be a mom? Many fishermen in the area say they’ve seen her swimming with dolphin babies, but they aren’t sure if they are Pinky’s babies or not.

“I’ve noticed, she’s very sexually active,” Captain Erik Rue of Calcasieu Charter Service said.

There have also been reports that some have seen more than one pink dolphin swimming, but Rue said he has not witnessed that.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez did a story on “Pinky the Dolphin” back in 2015 and again in 2019.

Rue first spotted the mysterious pink dolphin they affectionately call “Pinky” back in 2007 while out on his boat.

Rue said, years ago the baby pink dolphin would always swim near her mother. Now, a decade later, Pinky swims on her own and sometimes with a pod of other dolphins.

Ever since the day he first saw the mysterious dolphin, he’s always been fascinated. He believes that Pinky is one of the world’s only dolphins with the color pigmentation.

Over the years, Rue said he’s seen Pinky hundreds of times.

Then, WGNO did a story again when the very rare pink dolphin was spotted again, and possibly pregnant!

If you’d like to book a trip with Calcasieu Charter Service and see “Pinky” and the other pink dolphin, with your own eyes, visit their website.

Latest posts