IRS winter storm tax relief announced

LOUISIANA (IRS)- Victims of winter storms that occurred February 11-19, 2021, now have until June 15, 2021, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday.
Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS also announced that affected taxpayers in all 64 parishes will receive tax relief. This includes Individuals and households affected by Severe Winter Storms that reside or have a business in any of these parishes.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) has indicated to the LCPA Advocacy Team they are working on tax relief provisions for the winter storms, but only for parishes with FEMA individual and public assistance. We will send a tax alert when the official LDR guidance is issued.
View FEMA Louisiana Severe Winter Storms (DR-4590-LA) to see designated categories Individual Assistance (IA) and Public Assistance (PA).