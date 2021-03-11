IRS winter storm tax relief announced

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

LOUISIANA (IRS)- Victims of winter storms that occurred February 11-19, 2021, now have until June 15, 2021, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday.

Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS also announced that affected taxpayers in all 64 parishes will receive tax relief. This includes Individuals and households affected by Severe Winter Storms that reside or have a business in any of these parishes.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) has indicated to the LCPA Advocacy Team they are working on tax relief provisions for the winter storms, but only for parishes with FEMA individual and public assistance. We will send a tax alert when the official LDR guidance is issued.

View FEMA Louisiana Severe Winter Storms (DR-4590-LA) to see designated categories Individual Assistance (IA) and Public Assistance (PA).