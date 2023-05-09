IOWA, La. (KLFY) — Schools in the Calcasieu Parish community of Iowa will be closed Thursday for a baseball game, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

In a news release, the board said LeBleu Settlement Elementary, J.I. Watson Elementary and Iowa High School will be closed on Thursday, May 11 so that faculty, staff, and students can support the Iowa High School baseball team at its 11 a.m. state tournament semifinal game.

“We know that community support is incredibly important, and we understand that many of our faculty and staff, as well as players’ family members, wish to attend the game,” the release read. “School will be held as normal on Friday, May 12.”

Iowa will face North DeSoto at McMurry Park in Sulphur at 11 a.m. Thursday for the right to play either Lakeshore or Eunice on Saturday for the Division II state championship.