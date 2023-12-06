CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Iowa man was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.

The crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Larry Lee Carter Jr. of Iowa, Louisiana. Two other people were injured.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded shortly aftert 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy. 90 and Scheufens Road in Calcasieu Parish. Police said a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 40-year-old Juan Carlos Maciel of Austin, Texas, was traveling east on US 90. At the same time, a 1999 GMC pickup truck driven by Carter was traveling west on US 90.

As both vehicles approached the intersection of US 90 and Scheufens Road, Maciel failed to yield the right-of-way to the westbound GMC and attempted to make a left turn onto Scheufens Road, authorities said. The Jetta struck the pickup head-on in the westbound lane of travel. The impact caused Carter to be ejected from his vehicle.

Carter, who was not restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. Maciel, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a Lake Charles area hospital. The front-seat passenger in the GMC was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Maciel and Carter and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day and night. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of preventable death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop D has investigated 33 fatal crashes resulting in 36 deaths in 2023.

