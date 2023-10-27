CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A 30-year-old from Iowa, Louisiana died following a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 approximately 2 miles east of LA Hwy 397 in Calcasieu Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Adrienne Chivonne Manuel sustained serious injuries from the crash then later died at a local hospital.

Authorities said on Friday, shortly before 11:45 a.m., Manuel’s vehicle, a 2021 Hyundai Sonata, was stalled in the middle lane on I-10. One 18-wheeler traveling east was coming towards Manuel’s stopped vehicle but was able to dodge it. However, a 2018 Kenworth 18-wheeler that was driving behind the first 18-wheeler didn’t get the same result.

The Kenworth failed their attempt at trying to avoid hitting Manuel’s Hyundai and struck the rear of the vehicle. The hit caused the Hyundai to go off the right side of the road.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, according to State Police.

This crash is under investigation.

