Investigative report released on death of Caddo Parish inmate

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says federal HIPAA laws prevent the sheriff’s office from releasing certain details about the death of an inmate earlier this month at the Caddo Correctional Center, but an investigative report shows the inmate had refused medication prescribed to him over 100 times since he was booked into the parish correctional facility last summer.

According to CPSO, 31-year-old Casey Louis Simpson, Jr. was found unresponsive in his cell around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. Deputies called for medical backup and an ambulance. The sheriff’s office says lifesaving measures were performed by deputies until the Shreveport Fire Department arrived 15 minutes later. Simpson was taken to an area hospital where he died shortly after 4 p.m.

“Ironically, in our quest to follow the law and protect the privacy of Mr. Simpson, the Sheriff’s Office is left unprotected from unfounded claims of inaction but we are very sorry for the Simpson family’s loss and we offer our most sincere condolences,” said Sheriff Prator.

Specific medical history details were redacted from the investigative report released Wednesday by CPSO, but the report says Simpson refused prescribed medication 102 times since he was booked into CCC on July 21, 2020.

“Preliminary autopsy results are consistent with natural causes with no evidence of trauma,” the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. The coroner says final autopsy results with toxicology will be available in two to three weeks and the details of the case are still under review.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Simpson on a warrant out of Shreveport for obstruction of Justice back June 11, 2020. He was also being held as an out-of-state fugitive from Collin County, Texas.