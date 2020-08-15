Investigation launched after partial skeletal remains found on Red River

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) – Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after partial human skeletal remains were found on the shore of the Red River, near the Jimmie Davis Bridge Friday.

Bossier detectives, crime scene investigators and the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office will collect the human remains.

According to a news release, a cadaver dog team with the Shreveport Fire Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are also assisting.

There is no indication how long the remains have been there.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call since the remains were found on the Shreveport side of the river, but that area, down the Dixie Meadow Road, is actually in Bossier Parish.

The Bossier Coroner will take possession of the human remains and make the call on whether they will be sent to the F.A.C.E.S. Lab in Baton Rouge for assistance in identification.