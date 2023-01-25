MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning of January 25, 2023, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a home on Park Avenue in reference to a home invasion. Officers went on to learn that a man and his girlfriend were allegedly intoxicated when they kicked in the front door of the residence, entering the home without permission.

According to authorities, the suspects allegedly stole an Xbox One video game console prior to exiting the residence. Monroe Police went on to identify the couple as 23-year-old Jaylen M. Harris and 21-year-old Trisha L. Maum and discovered the video game console in Harris’ vehicle.

Harris and Maum were transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Home Invasion and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.