Interim Shreveport police chief fires three officers following policy violations, indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Interim Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith on Friday fired three officers after investigations into felony charges, according to a statement from the police department.

The statement, issued Tuesday, says Cpl. Leroy Bates was terminated following an administrative investigation where it was determined he violated departmental rules and regulations and a Grand Jury indictment for allegations of 3rd-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Bates had been with the department since February of 2009.

Bates was arrested and placed on administrative leave in August following that indictment.

Officers William Isenhour and D’Andre Jackson were also terminated following their federal indictment on federal civil rights charges in connection with their alleged actions during a January 2020 traffic stop that left two men seriously injured.

Eisenhour had been with the department since July of 2018. Jackson had been with the department since August of 2017.