Inmate escapes local prison, captured almost 6 hours later near Amite River

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 27-year-old Ballard Layton Rose escaped from the East Feliciana Parish Prison on Thursday night.

After almost six hours of ‘freedom,’ “Rose was captured by deputies without incident on La. 10 near the Amite River,” according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The escape took place around 9:30 p.m.

The inmate ran “behind a work release transport van as it exited the prison secure parking area,” according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the escape, Rose was considered a “minimum-security work release inmate.”

Rose had only been at the East Feliciana Parish Prison for two days when the 27-year-old tried to escape.

Rose is now back in the East Feliciana Parish Prison.

The 27-year-old inmate is serving time for illegal possession of stolen things and unauthorized use of a movable and battery.